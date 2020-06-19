Dr. Carrie Swigart, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Swigart is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carrie Swigart, MD
Dr. Carrie Swigart, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in New Haven, CT. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Yale New Haven Hospital.
Locations
Yale Medical Group800 Howard Ave, New Haven, CT 06519 Directions (203) 785-2579Friday8:00am - 5:00pm
- 2 208071 PO Box, New Haven, CT 06520 Directions (203) 785-2579
Yale University48 Wellington Rd, Milford, CT 06461 Directions (203) 882-8138Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Yale New Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
On my internists recommendation I had several visits over several years- and each visit was excellent. I recommend her to everyone I know who has had hand issues.
About Dr. Carrie Swigart, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1457335432
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Swigart has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Swigart accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Swigart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Swigart has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Trigger Finger and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Swigart on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Swigart. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Swigart.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Swigart, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Swigart appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.