Dr. Carrie Stucken, MD
Overview
Dr. Carrie Stucken, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East.
Locations
Pediatric Partners3401 Pga Blvd Ste 300, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Directions (561) 741-0000Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pmSaturday9:00am - 12:00pm
Pediatric Partners5458 Town Center Rd Ste 101, Boca Raton, FL 33486 Directions (561) 393-8555
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda Hospital East
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Stucken is hands down the best. She shows love and care to each of her patients. My son does not like going to the doctor, but she makes the process so easy and fun for him but he doesn’t give me a problem going to the doctor anymore. I honestly never had a problem with Dr. Stucken. My family and I appreciate how a tentative and helpful On each visit. She does amazing work!
About Dr. Carrie Stucken, MD
- Pediatrics
- 16 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1992963508
Education & Certifications
- Boston Childrens Hosp/Harvard
- BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED
- Cornell University
- Pediatrics
Dr. Stucken has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stucken accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stucken has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stucken speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Stucken. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stucken.
