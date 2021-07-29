Overview

Dr. Carrie Minnelli, MD is a Nephrology & Hypertension Specialist in Palm Springs, CA. They specialize in Nephrology & Hypertension, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Mercer University School of Medicine - Macon, GA and is affiliated with Desert Regional Medical Center and Eisenhower Medical Center.



Dr. Minnelli works at Nephrology Associates Medical Group in Palm Springs, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Magnesium Metabolism Disorders and Mineral Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.