Dr. Carrie Minnelli, MD

Nephrology & Hypertension
4.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Carrie Minnelli, MD is a Nephrology & Hypertension Specialist in Palm Springs, CA. They specialize in Nephrology & Hypertension, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Mercer University School of Medicine - Macon, GA and is affiliated with Desert Regional Medical Center and Eisenhower Medical Center.

Dr. Minnelli works at Nephrology Associates Medical Group in Palm Springs, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Magnesium Metabolism Disorders and Mineral Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Nephrology Associates Medical Group
    1100 N Palm Canyon Dr Ste 211, Palm Springs, CA 92262 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 323-1155

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Desert Regional Medical Center
  • Eisenhower Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Proteinuria
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Proteinuria

Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Related Services Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicaid of California

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 29, 2021
    Very pleasent Dr.
    Happy patient — Jul 29, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Carrie Minnelli, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology & Hypertension
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1518299411
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Washington Medical Center, Seattle, WA
    Residency
    • Loma Linda Univ. Medical Ctr. - Internal Medicine
    Medical Education
    • Mercer University School of Medicine - Macon, GA
    Undergraduate School
    • Presbyterian College, Clinton Sc
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Nephrology
