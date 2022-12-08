See All Neurosurgeons in Largo, FL
Dr. Carrie Shulman, MD

Neurosurgery
4 (48)
Call for new patient details
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Carrie Shulman, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Largo, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT and is affiliated with HCA Florida Largo Hospital, HCA Florida Northside Hospital, Mease Countryside Hospital and Morton Plant Hospital.

Dr. Shulman works at The Florida Center For Minimally Invasive Neurosurgery in Largo, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Florida Center For Minimally Invasive Neurosurgery
    13121 66th St, Largo, FL 33773 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 382-7823
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Largo Hospital
  • HCA Florida Northside Hospital
  • Mease Countryside Hospital
  • Morton Plant Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Spinal Stenosis
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Spinal Stenosis

Treatment frequency



Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Extradural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Paracentesis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Posterior Lumbar Fusion With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Stenting, Intracranial Vessels Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Careplus
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Evolutions Healthcare Systems
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Fortified Provider Network
    • Freedom Health
    • Heritage Summit HealthCare
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • Ultimate Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 48 ratings
    Patient Ratings (48)
    5 Star
    (37)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    About Dr. Carrie Shulman, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1225017833
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shulman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shulman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shulman works at The Florida Center For Minimally Invasive Neurosurgery in Largo, FL. View the full address on Dr. Shulman’s profile.

    Dr. Shulman has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shulman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    48 patients have reviewed Dr. Shulman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shulman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shulman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shulman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

