Dr. Carrie Schallock, MD
Overview
Dr. Carrie Schallock, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tempe, AZ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA.
Locations
Partners in Womens Health PC2501 E Southern Ave Ste 14, Tempe, AZ 85282 Directions (480) 730-3331
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Schallock delivered both my boys in the mid nineties.... I was young and new to AZ. She was kind and always made me feel comfortable. She is the best. One of my sons is a doctor now..the other a computer engineer. Thank u... I will never forget you.
About Dr. Carrie Schallock, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1710953567
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schallock has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schallock accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schallock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Schallock. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schallock.
