Overview

Dr. Carrie Patterson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Frisco, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER.



Dr. Patterson works at Nurture Women's Health in Frisco, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.