Dr. Carrie Patterson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patterson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carrie Patterson, MD
Overview
Dr. Carrie Patterson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Frisco, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER.
Dr. Patterson works at
Locations
-
1
Texas Renal Care4085 Ohio Dr Ste 100, Frisco, TX 75035 Directions (972) 406-9911
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Patterson?
I saw Dr. Patterson this week for my first OB visit. She is so warm and engaging, and she took the time to carefully review my history and conduct a thorough physical exam. She also took the time to ask about my emotional wellbeing, which is great and not something that I have found most OBs to care about. I can see why she is so well-regarded and reviewed; many people I know have seen her and love her, and now I know why!
About Dr. Carrie Patterson, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1831370055
Education & Certifications
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patterson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patterson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patterson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patterson works at
57 patients have reviewed Dr. Patterson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patterson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patterson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patterson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.