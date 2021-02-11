Overview

Dr. Carrie Paine, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Covenant Childrens Hospital and Covenant Medical Center.



Dr. Paine works at TEXAS TECH MEDICAL CENTER in Lubbock, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.