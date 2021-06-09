See All Ophthalmologists in Arlington, TX
Dr. Carrie Morris, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (19)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Carrie Morris, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth, Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine, Texas Health Heb and Texas Health Specialty Hospital.

Dr. Morris works at Kleiman Evangelista Eye Centers Of Texas in Arlington, TX with other offices in Southlake, TX, Chattanooga, TN, Colleyville, TX and Fort Worth, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Kleiman Evangelista Eye Centers of Texas - Arlington
    350 E Interstate 20, Arlington, TX 76018 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 784-0222
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Kleiman Evangelista Eye Centers Of Texas
    1825 E Southlake Blvd, Southlake, TX 76092 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 784-0222
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Southeastern Oculofacial Surgical Specialists
    1010 E 3rd St Ste 101, Chattanooga, TN 37403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 637-3757
  4. 4
    Center for Aesthetic Surgery
    75 Main St Ste 150, Colleyville, TX 76034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 922-3016
  5. 5
    Baylor All Saints Professional Building
    1250 8th Ave Ste 205, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 922-3016

Hospital Affiliations
  • Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth
  • Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine
  • Texas Health Heb
  • Texas Health Specialty Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ectropion of Eyelid
Blocked Tear Duct
Eyelid Disorders
Ectropion of Eyelid
Blocked Tear Duct
Eyelid Disorders

Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chronic Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Growth Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Orbital Diseases Chevron Icon
Orbital Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jun 09, 2021
    Wonderful doctor! Time well spent and I highly recommend. Dr Morris has the best technology and the experience. She is honest, compassionate, professional, I am very happy!
    About Dr. Carrie Morris, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    • 20 years of experience
    • English, French
    • 1437294063
    Education & Certifications

    • Vanderbilt University
    • Duke University Med Center
    • University of Tennessee Medical Center
    • University of Alabama at Birmingham
    • University of South Alabama / College of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Carrie Morris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Morris has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Morris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Morris. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morris.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

