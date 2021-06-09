Overview

Dr. Carrie Morris, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth, Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine, Texas Health Heb and Texas Health Specialty Hospital.



Dr. Morris works at Kleiman Evangelista Eye Centers Of Texas in Arlington, TX with other offices in Southlake, TX, Chattanooga, TN, Colleyville, TX and Fort Worth, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.