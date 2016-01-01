Dr. Carrie McInnis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McInnis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carrie McInnis, MD
Overview
Dr. Carrie McInnis, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital.
Locations
Total Anesthesia Care1202 S Tyler St # D, Covington, LA 70433 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Carrie McInnis, MD
- Anesthesiology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1497011878
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Anesthesiology
