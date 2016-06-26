Dr. Carrie Marquette, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marquette is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carrie Marquette, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Carrie Marquette, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of WI Med Sch and is affiliated with Lakeview Regional Medical Center, Ochsner Medical Center, Saint Tammany Parish Hospital, Slidell Memorial Hospital and Washington Saint Tammany Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Marquette works at
Locations
1
EJ Hematology-Oncology4204 Houma Blvd, Metairie, LA 70006 Directions (504) 883-2968
2
Northshore Oncology Associates1120 Robert Blvd Ste 330, Slidell, LA 70458 Directions (985) 641-1963
3
Northshore Oncology Associates1203 S Tyler St, Covington, LA 70433 Directions (985) 892-9090
Hospital Affiliations
- Lakeview Regional Medical Center
- Ochsner Medical Center
- Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
- Slidell Memorial Hospital
- Washington Saint Tammany Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Louisiana
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Marquette?
??SHE SAVED MY LIFE & I'M FOREVER GRATEFUL FOR THIS!!?? When the ER discovered I was severely anemic & in complete kidney failure with only 24 hours to live, Dr. Marquette was assigned as my doctor. She worked diligently at finding the diagnosis (a rare auto-immune disorder) & began immediate treatment thereafter (IV meds, dialysis, plasma exchange & blood transfusions).
About Dr. Carrie Marquette, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1962605055
Education & Certifications
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
- Univ of WI Med Sch
- University of Wisconsin / Madison
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Marquette has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marquette accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marquette has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marquette has seen patients for Secondary Malignancies, Anemia and Colorectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marquette on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Marquette. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marquette.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marquette, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marquette appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.