Dr. Carrie Lubitz, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Boston, MA.
Massachusetts General Hospital55 Fruit St, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (617) 643-9473Wednesday9:00am - 5:00pm
Cra Danvers Imaging LLC102 Endicott St, Danvers, MA 01923 Directions (978) 882-6100
- 3 104 ENDICOTT ST, Danvers, MA 01923 Directions (978) 882-6868
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- North Shore Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Dr Lubitz is amazing. She is kind, thorough, intelligent, cautious, patient. I can not say enough about how lucky I feel to have been under her care. I had a total thyroidectomy a few days ago and I feel so fortunate to have her as my surgeon. She took the time to explain every last detail of the procedure. She met with my family in the waiting room immediately following the procedure. I have never had any surgery before. I highly recommend MGH and Dr. Lubitz's team.
