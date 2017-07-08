See All General Surgeons in Boston, MA
General Surgery
Dr. Carrie Lubitz, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Boston, MA. 

Dr. Lubitz works at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, MA with other offices in Danvers, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Massachusetts General Hospital
    55 Fruit St, Boston, MA 02114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 643-9473
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Cra Danvers Imaging LLC
    102 Endicott St, Danvers, MA 01923 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (978) 882-6100
    104 ENDICOTT ST, Danvers, MA 01923 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (978) 882-6868

  • Massachusetts General Hospital
  • North Shore Medical Center

Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy
Thyroid Lobectomy
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy
Thyroid Lobectomy
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease

Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Parathyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Adrenalectomy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Jul 08, 2017
    Dr Lubitz is amazing. She is kind, thorough, intelligent, cautious, patient. I can not say enough about how lucky I feel to have been under her care. I had a total thyroidectomy a few days ago and I feel so fortunate to have her as my surgeon. She took the time to explain every last detail of the procedure. She met with my family in the waiting room immediately following the procedure. I have never had any surgery before. I highly recommend MGH and Dr. Lubitz's team.
    Westford, MA — Jul 08, 2017
    • General Surgery
    • English
    • 1174790752
    • General Surgery
