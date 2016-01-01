Dr. Carrie Li, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Li is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carrie Li, MD
Overview
Dr. Carrie Li, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO.
Locations
Palo Alto Medical Foundation for Health Care2400 Samaritan Dr Ste 203, San Jose, CA 95124 Directions (408) 523-3870
Experience & Treatment Frequency
About Dr. Carrie Li, MD
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1952746307
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Li accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Li has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Li has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Li.
