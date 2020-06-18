Dr. Carrie Landess, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Landess is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carrie Landess, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Carrie Landess, MD is a Neurology Specialist in North Miami Beach, FL. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jackson Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Landess works at
Locations
Carrie Landess MD PA16855 NE 2nd Ave Ste 102, North Miami Beach, FL 33162 Directions (305) 655-2800
Hospital Affiliations
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I was cared for and taken care of. Dr.Landess and her residents were very smart and made me feel comfortable
About Dr. Carrie Landess, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1154396281
Education & Certifications
- CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Landess has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Landess accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Landess has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Landess works at
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Landess. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Landess.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Landess, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Landess appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.