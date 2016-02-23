See All Podiatrists in Charleston, WV
Dr. Carrie Lakin, DPM

Podiatry
2.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Carrie Lakin, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Charleston, WV. They specialize in Podiatry, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with CAMC General Hospital.

Dr. Lakin works at Kurusu Shozo MD Office in Charleston, WV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Kurusu Shozo MD Office
    Kurusu Shozo MD Office
1313 Quarrier St Ste B, Charleston, WV 25301
(304) 347-3668

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CAMC General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hammer Toe
Achilles Tendinitis
Bunion
Hammer Toe
Achilles Tendinitis
Bunion

Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Feb 23, 2016
    Feb 23, 2016
She is a SAINT! My daughter was having a problem with her big toe. We were referred to a different podiatrist. Thing progressively got worse over the next two months. She ended up with an infection to the bone due to an ingrown toe nail. She was hospitalized because of inadequate care. We found a Dr. Lakin when she started to have the same problem. Dr. Lakin identified the problem and has performed surgery to correct it. My daughter is back to being a normal, happy 10 year old.
Nick L in Cross Lanes, WV — Feb 23, 2016
    Nick L in Cross Lanes, WV — Feb 23, 2016
    About Dr. Carrie Lakin, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1578742631
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Carrie Lakin, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lakin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lakin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lakin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lakin works at Kurusu Shozo MD Office in Charleston, WV. View the full address on Dr. Lakin’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Lakin. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lakin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lakin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lakin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

