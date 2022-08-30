Dr. Carrie Laituri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Laituri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carrie Laituri, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Carrie Laituri, MD is a Pediatric Surgery Specialist in Miramar, FL. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital.
Locations
Memorial Division of Pediatric General and Thoracic Surgery1951 SW 172nd Ave Ste 204, Miramar, FL 33029 Directions (954) 869-5730Tuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pm
Memorial Division of Pediatric General and Thoracic Surgery5830 Coral Ridge Dr Ste 140, Coral Springs, FL 33076 Directions (954) 869-5732Wednesday8:30am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Better Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Corporate Medical Network (CMN)
- Coventry Health Care
- Dimension Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Florida Health Administrators
- Fortified Provider Network
- Freedom Health
- Global Health Care Network
- Humana
- Magellan Complete Care
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Memorial Healthcare System
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Preferred Medical Plan
- Prime Health Services
- Quality Health Management (QHM)
- Simply Healthcare
- Sunshine Health
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
She is wonderful, professional, answers all questions with patience. Thank you for everything you do.
About Dr. Carrie Laituri, MD
- Pediatric Surgery
- English
- Female
- 1942451687
Education & Certifications
- Indiana University / School of Medicine|University of Missouri
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
- General Surgery and Pediatric Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital
