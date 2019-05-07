Overview

Dr. Carrie Huner, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Princeton Baptist Medical Center and St. Vincent's East.



Dr. Huner works at St. Vincent's Primary Care - Patchwork Farms in Birmingham, AL with other offices in Hoover, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.