Dr. Carrie Houssock, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Carrie Houssock, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Owings Mills, MD. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Houssock works at
JEV Plastic Surgery & Medical Aesthetics4 Park Center Ct Ste 100, Owings Mills, MD 21117 Directions (410) 484-8860Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Dr. Houssock and her team have been helping me with my hair loss issues. I truly believe Dr. Vogel made a great choice in Dr. Houssock coming into his practice. She is very patient, takes all the time you need for any questions you may have. I would highly recommend anyone dealing with this issue to seek her advice and treatments.
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1700047115
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Houssock works at
