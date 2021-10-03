Overview

Dr. Carrie Hersh, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Neurology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.



Dr. Hersh works at Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Multiple Sclerosis (MS) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.