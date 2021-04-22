Dr. Hallett Hall has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carrie Hallett Hall, MD
Overview
Dr. Carrie Hallett Hall, MD is a Dermatologist in Hilton Head Island, SC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES.
Dr. Hallett Hall works at
Locations
Hilton Head Island25 Hospital Center Cmns Ste 200, Hilton Head Island, SC 29926 Directions (843) 837-4400
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hallett Hall?
I would give her 6 stars if possile. Tremendous personality. In my profession I talk to Dr's all day, and she is the ultimate professional. Very thorough, misses nothing. Explains everything in layman's terms. I have been to 5 Derm's in my lifetime and she is the paragon of what a Dermatologist should be.
About Dr. Carrie Hallett Hall, MD
- Dermatology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1467478974
Education & Certifications
- UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hallett Hall accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hallett Hall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hallett Hall works at
Dr. Hallett Hall has seen patients for Excision of Skin Cancer, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hallett Hall on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Hallett Hall. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hallett Hall.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hallett Hall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hallett Hall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.