Dr. Carrie Frame, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
3 (13)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Carrie Frame, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Charleston, WV. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with CAMC General Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.

Dr. Frame works at West Virginia OrthoNeuro in Charleston, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Bone and Joint Surgeons Inc.
    100 Tracy Way, Charleston, WV 25311 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 343-4583

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CAMC General Hospital
  • Saint Francis Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Dec 29, 2020
    I suffered with foot pain for several years. I had cortisone injections, partial tendon release surgery, orthotic inserts, and physical therapy. Nothing alleviated the pain. Dr. Gosselink administered platelet rich plasma injections, and I have been completely pain free for over 10 years.
    CGE — Dec 29, 2020
    About Dr. Carrie Frame, DPM

    • Podiatric Surgery
    • 16 years of experience
    • English
    • 1992904270
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • DES MOINES UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE AND SURGERY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Carrie Frame, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frame is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Frame has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Frame has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Frame works at West Virginia OrthoNeuro in Charleston, WV. View the full address on Dr. Frame’s profile.

    Dr. Frame has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Frame on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Frame. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frame.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Frame, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Frame appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

