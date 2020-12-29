Dr. Carrie Frame, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frame is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carrie Frame, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Carrie Frame, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Charleston, WV. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with CAMC General Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.
Dr. Frame works at
Locations
Bone and Joint Surgeons Inc.100 Tracy Way, Charleston, WV 25311 Directions (304) 343-4583
Hospital Affiliations
- CAMC General Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
I suffered with foot pain for several years. I had cortisone injections, partial tendon release surgery, orthotic inserts, and physical therapy. Nothing alleviated the pain. Dr. Gosselink administered platelet rich plasma injections, and I have been completely pain free for over 10 years.
About Dr. Carrie Frame, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1992904270
Education & Certifications
- DES MOINES UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE AND SURGERY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Frame has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Frame accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Frame has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Frame has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Frame on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Frame. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frame.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Frame, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Frame appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.