Dr. Carrie Gordon, MD is a Pediatric Medicine Specialist in Layton, UT. They completed their residency with UC Davis|University of California At Davis / School of Medicine



Dr. Gordon works at Ogden Clinic in Layton, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.