Dr. Carrie Friesen, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center.



Dr. Friesen works at Novant Health Meadowlark Pediatrics in Winston Salem, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.