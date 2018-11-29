Dr. Carrie Dul, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dul is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carrie Dul, MD
Dr. Carrie Dul, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Warren, MI. They graduated from University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus, Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus, Ascension Saint John Hospital and Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe.
Ascension Macomb-oakland Hospital11800 E 12 Mile Rd, Warren, MI 48093 Directions (586) 576-1615
St. John Hospital and Medical Center22101 Moross Rd, Detroit, MI 48236 Directions (313) 884-5522
Hematology-oncology Associates East19229 Mack Ave Ste 24, Grosse Pointe Woods, MI 48236 Directions (313) 647-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus
- Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
- Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
I would not be here to leave a review if it were not for 2 very special doctors, Dr. Dul and Dr. M. Hernandez. Dr Dul has taken care of me since 2007. She, like my family dr always have kept me informed and part of the process. I never feel rushed or not listened to.
- University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine
- Medical Oncology
Dr. Dul has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dul accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dul has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Dul. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dul.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dul, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dul appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.