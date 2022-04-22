Overview

Dr. Carrie Dougherty, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Washington, DC. They specialize in Neurology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Medstar Georgetown University Hospital.



Dr. Dougherty works at Dr Margaret B Marshall - MD in Washington, DC with other offices in McLean, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.