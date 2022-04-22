See All Neurologists in Washington, DC
Dr. Carrie Dougherty, MD

Neurology
3.5 (12)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Carrie Dougherty, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Washington, DC. They specialize in Neurology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Medstar Georgetown University Hospital.

Dr. Dougherty works at Dr Margaret B Marshall - MD in Washington, DC with other offices in McLean, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Medstar Georgetown University Hospital
    3800 Reservoir Rd NW, Washington, DC 20007 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (202) 444-8525
    Monday
    7:30am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 6:00pm
  2. 2
    Medstar Nrh Rehab. Network Mclean
    6858 Old Dominion Dr Ste 200, McLean, VA 22101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (202) 295-0540

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Medstar Georgetown University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing

Migraine Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Apr 22, 2022
    Dr. Dougherty is amazing. She and the Fellows at Georgetown Headache Clinic always take the time to discuss my chronic migraine and how we may change up my treatment plan to try to get a bit more pain free moments in my life. I feel heard and like someone care whether or not I get better. I trust that Dr. Dougherty and her team are on the cutting edge of migraine treatment advancements. While accessing migraine meds seemed very stressful with other doctors, the Georgetown team makes this seemless for me. This practice is in huge demand. There is only one headache specialist per every 20,000 chronic migraine patients. So grateful that they also host a Fellowship program to get more neurologists credentialed in headache medicine. Thank you, Dr. Dougherty!
    L. Paulson — Apr 22, 2022
    About Dr. Carrie Dougherty, MD

    • Neurology
    • 14 years of experience
    • English
    • 1326294430
    Education & Certifications

    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
    • MedStar Georgetown University Hospital
    • Evanston Hospital
    • IN UNIV SCH OF MED
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Carrie Dougherty, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dougherty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dougherty has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dougherty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dougherty has seen patients for Migraine and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dougherty on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Dougherty. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dougherty.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dougherty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dougherty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

