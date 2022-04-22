Dr. Carrie Dougherty, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dougherty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carrie Dougherty, MD
Dr. Carrie Dougherty, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Washington, DC. They specialize in Neurology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Medstar Georgetown University Hospital.
Dr. Dougherty works at
Locations
Medstar Georgetown University Hospital3800 Reservoir Rd NW, Washington, DC 20007 Directions (202) 444-8525Monday7:30am - 6:00pmTuesday7:30am - 6:00pmWednesday7:30am - 6:00pmThursday7:30am - 6:00pmFriday7:30am - 6:00pm
Medstar Nrh Rehab. Network Mclean6858 Old Dominion Dr Ste 200, McLean, VA 22101 Directions (202) 295-0540
- Medstar Georgetown University Hospital
Dr. Dougherty is amazing. She and the Fellows at Georgetown Headache Clinic always take the time to discuss my chronic migraine and how we may change up my treatment plan to try to get a bit more pain free moments in my life. I feel heard and like someone care whether or not I get better. I trust that Dr. Dougherty and her team are on the cutting edge of migraine treatment advancements. While accessing migraine meds seemed very stressful with other doctors, the Georgetown team makes this seemless for me. This practice is in huge demand. There is only one headache specialist per every 20,000 chronic migraine patients. So grateful that they also host a Fellowship program to get more neurologists credentialed in headache medicine. Thank you, Dr. Dougherty!
- Neurology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1326294430
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- MedStar Georgetown University Hospital
- Evanston Hospital
- IN UNIV SCH OF MED
- Neurology
