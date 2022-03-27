Dr. Carrie Diulus, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Diulus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carrie Diulus, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Carrie Diulus, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Akron, OH.
They frequently treat conditions like Torticollis, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 3975 Embassy Pkwy, Akron, OH 44333 Directions (330) 668-4040
-
2
Akron Children's Hospital Pediatrics Green1622 E Turkeyfoot Lake Rd, Akron, OH 44312 Directions (330) 644-7436
-
3
Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center Outpatient Pharmacy3557 Embassy Pkwy, Akron, OH 44333 Directions (330) 668-4040
-
4
Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center - Medina4975 Foote Rd Ste 100, Medina, OH 44256 Directions (330) 721-8232
Hospital Affiliations
- Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Diulus?
Dr Diulus always provides ample time to explain procedures and conditions of my spine in a professional manner She also takes the time to understand all of my health and personal issues, taking those into account when recommending anything. She’s an excellent surgeon and diagnostician.
About Dr. Carrie Diulus, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1285803155
Education & Certifications
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Diulus has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Diulus accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Diulus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Diulus has seen patients for Torticollis, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Diulus on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Diulus. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Diulus.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Diulus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Diulus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.