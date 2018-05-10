Dr. Dieker has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carrie Dieker, MD
Overview
Dr. Carrie Dieker, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Las Cruces, NM. They specialize in General Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Memorial Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 2530 S Telshor Blvd Ste 103, Las Cruces, NM 88011 Directions (575) 556-6400
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Presbyterian Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dieker?
Dr. Dieker is wonderful, she is very professional, very kind, very patient and I had a very positive experience with her as my surgeon. I give her top rating.
About Dr. Carrie Dieker, MD
- General Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1730348467
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dieker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dieker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dieker has seen patients for Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dieker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Dieker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dieker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dieker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dieker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.