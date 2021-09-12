Dr. Carrie Costantini, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Costantini is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carrie Costantini, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Carrie Costantini, MD is a Hematology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with Scripps Green Hospital, Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla and Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego.
Dr. Costantini works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Scripps Clinic4044 5th Ave, San Diego, CA 92103 Directions (619) 849-4469
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Green Hospital
- Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla
- Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Costantini?
Doctor Constantini saw me at my appointment time and was warm, professional and answered all of my questions patiently. I was comfortable with her excellent care.
About Dr. Carrie Costantini, MD
- Hematology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1467584979
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Costantini has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Costantini accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Costantini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Costantini works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Costantini. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Costantini.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Costantini, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Costantini appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.