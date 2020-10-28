See All Dermatologists in Lynchburg, VA
Dr. Carrie Cobb, MD

Dermatology
5 (4)
Overview

Dr. Carrie Cobb, MD is a Dermatologist in Lynchburg, VA. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Centra Lynchburg General Hospital.

Dr. Cobb works at Office in Lynchburg, VA with other offices in Forest, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Itchy Skin and Seborrheic Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Locations

  1. 1
    Office
    101 Candlewood Ct, Lynchburg, VA 24502 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (434) 363-4190
  2. 2
    Advantage Home Health Services Inc
    2007 TATE SPRINGS RD, Lynchburg, VA 24501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (434) 947-5321
  3. 3
    Inspire Health Pllc
    300 Enterprise Dr Ste E, Forest, VA 24551 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (434) 333-7370

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Centra Lynchburg General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Itchy Skin
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Dermatitis
Itchy Skin
Seborrheic Dermatitis

Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 28, 2020
    Dr. Cobb is knowledgeable, professional, and caring physician. I wholeheartedly recommend her.
    — Oct 28, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Carrie Cobb, MD
    About Dr. Carrie Cobb, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    • English
    • 1770732232
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cobb has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cobb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cobb has seen patients for Dermatitis, Itchy Skin and Seborrheic Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cobb on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Cobb. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cobb.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cobb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cobb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

