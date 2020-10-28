Dr. Cobb has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carrie Cobb, MD
Overview
Dr. Carrie Cobb, MD is a Dermatologist in Lynchburg, VA. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Centra Lynchburg General Hospital.
Locations
Office101 Candlewood Ct, Lynchburg, VA 24502 Directions (434) 363-4190
Advantage Home Health Services Inc2007 TATE SPRINGS RD, Lynchburg, VA 24501 Directions (434) 947-5321
Inspire Health Pllc300 Enterprise Dr Ste E, Forest, VA 24551 Directions (434) 333-7370
Hospital Affiliations
- Centra Lynchburg General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Cobb is knowledgeable, professional, and caring physician. I wholeheartedly recommend her.
About Dr. Carrie Cobb, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1770732232
Education & Certifications
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER
