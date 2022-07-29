Dr. Chapman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carrie Chapman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Carrie Chapman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Appleton, WI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS and is affiliated with Ascension Northeast Wisconsin Saint Elizabeth, ThedaCare Medical Center - New London, Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton and Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah.
Locations
Heart and Vascular of Wisconsin Sc5045 W Grande Market Dr, Appleton, WI 54913 Directions (920) 886-9380
Orthopedic & Sports Institute212 E Green Bay St Ste B, Shawano, WI 54166 Directions (920) 886-9380
Fox Valley Hematology & Oncology Sc1370 N Shawano St, New London, WI 54961 Directions (920) 886-9380
Theda Care Orthopedic Care130 2nd St, Neenah, WI 54956 Directions (920) 729-3100Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 7:00pmSaturday8:00am - 4:00pmSunday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Northeast Wisconsin Saint Elizabeth
- ThedaCare Medical Center - New London
- Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton
- Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Carrie Chapman was well prepared to discuss my heart related issues and provided answers to new concerns that I had. Treatment recommendations she has provided to date have been very effective and allow me to live a normal life. Both Dr. Chapman and her staff were very caring, cordial and accommodating, not only during my visit, but with my request for medical information needed for an upcoming surgery. I have been a patient of Dr. Chapman's for several years and would highly recommend her to anyone in need of a cardiologist.
About Dr. Carrie Chapman, MD
- Cardiology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1396703732
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chapman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chapman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chapman has seen patients for Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chapman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Chapman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chapman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chapman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chapman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.