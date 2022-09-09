Dr. Carrie Carsello, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carsello is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carrie Carsello, MD
Dr. Carrie Carsello, MD is an Endocrine Surgery Specialist in New Britain, CT. They specialize in Endocrine Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science / Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus, Hartford Hospital and Midstate Medical Center.
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group183 N Mountain Rd Fl 2, New Britain, CT 06053 Directions (860) 696-2040
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus
- Hartford Hospital
- Midstate Medical Center
Excellent..from the initial visit to the surgery....all went according to plan discussed. Dr. Carsello explained in detail the protocol, gave me as much time as I wished and has a manner about her that makes you feel comfortable and that you will be cared for; I was most pleased with my decision in choosing Dr. Carsello. Her staff ( Erin and Melissa) AND the staff at the hospital were supported, friendly and very competent.
About Dr. Carrie Carsello, MD
- Endocrine Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
- Albany Medical Center
- Albany Medical Center
- Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science / Chicago Medical School
- COLORADO STATE UNIVERSITY
- General Surgery
