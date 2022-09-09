Overview

Dr. Carrie Carsello, MD is an Endocrine Surgery Specialist in New Britain, CT. They specialize in Endocrine Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science / Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus, Hartford Hospital and Midstate Medical Center.



Dr. Carsello works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in New Britain, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy, Thyroidectomy and Parathyroid (Gland) Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.