Dr. Carrie Bryant, MD

Internal Medicine
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Carrie Bryant, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Oregon Health And Science University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Virginia Mason Medical Center.

Dr. Bryant works at Virginia Mason University Village Medical Center in Seattle, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Virginia Mason University Village Medical Center
    2671 NE 46TH ST, Seattle, WA 98105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage

Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Abdominal Pain
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Acne
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
Athlete's Foot
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Balanitis
Balanoposthitis
Bladder Infection
Blepharitis
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Boil
Breast Pain
Bronchitis
Bursitis
Canker Sore
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Coccygeal Pain
Cold Sore
Common Cold
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dermatitis
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diarrhea
Dizziness
Dysentery
Dyslipidemia
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enteritis
Fever
Fungal Nail Infection
Ganglion Cyst
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Genital Herpes
Hair Loss
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hemorrhoids
Herpes Simplex Infection
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hip Sprain
Hives
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Kidney Infection
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
Neck Muscle Strain
Obesity
Osteopenia
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Perimenopause
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Plantar Fasciitis
Plantar Wart
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polyuria
Potassium Deficiency
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
Ringworm
Rosacea
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Strep Throat
Stye
Swine Flu
Symptomatic Menopause
Tobacco Use Disorder
Tremor
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vertigo
Viral Enteritis
Viral Infection
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Warts
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
About Dr. Carrie Bryant, MD

  Internal Medicine
  20 years of experience
  English
  Female
  1265408488
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  Oregon Health And Science University School Of Medicine
Medical Education

Hospital Affiliations

  Virginia Mason Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Carrie Bryant, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bryant is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Bryant has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Bryant works at Virginia Mason University Village Medical Center in Seattle, WA. View the full address on Dr. Bryant’s profile.

Dr. Bryant has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bryant.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bryant, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bryant appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

