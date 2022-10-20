Dr. Blades has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carrie Blades, MD
Overview
Dr. Carrie Blades, MD is an Emergency Medicine Specialist in Cypress, TX. They graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress.
Dr. Blades works at
Locations
North Cypress Medical Center Er-towne Lake Campus9645 Barker Cypress Rd, Cypress, TX 77433 Directions (832) 653-2946Monday7:00am - 6:00pmTuesday7:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:00am - 6:00pmThursday7:00am - 6:00pmFriday7:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
So thorough and comprehensive. I cannot say enough good things about this practice. Recommend for women and men. Each person is treated uniquely and the care plans are explained so well. It is not like any health care I’ve ever received anywhere else.
About Dr. Carrie Blades, MD
- Emergency Medicine
- English
- 1992794333
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Blades accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Blades has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Blades works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Blades. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blades, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blades appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.