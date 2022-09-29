See All Plastic Surgeons in Gold River, CA
Dr. Carrie Black, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Carrie Black, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Gold River, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Ben Gurion U.

Dr. Black works at Mercy Medical Group in Gold River, CA with other offices in Sacramento, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mercy General Hospital
Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group
    2200 Sunrise Blvd Ste 250, Gold River, CA 95670 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 536-2400
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Plastic Surgery
    3000 Q St, Sacramento, CA 95816 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 536-2400
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Gynecomastia
Skin Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Gynecomastia
Skin Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Contracture Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Myocutaneous Flaps Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Wrinkly Skin Syndrome Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)

About Dr. Carrie Black, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 15 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1568661288
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Marshfield Clinic Department Of Surgery|Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, University Of Minnesota
Internship
  • MAINE MEDICAL CENTER
Medical Education
  • Ben Gurion U
Board Certifications
  • General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Carrie Black, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Black is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Black has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Black has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. Black. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Black.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Black, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Black appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

