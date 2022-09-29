Dr. Carrie Black, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Black is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carrie Black, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Carrie Black, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Gold River, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Ben Gurion U.
Locations
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group2200 Sunrise Blvd Ste 250, Gold River, CA 95670 Directions (916) 536-2400Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Plastic Surgery3000 Q St, Sacramento, CA 95816 Directions (916) 536-2400Friday8:00am - 5:00pmSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Black delivers what I would call miraculous results. She is very thorough in her surgery consultation regarding outcomes, potential problems and expectations. I can’t imagine having a better doctor. She is kind and positive and truly delivers amazing results!
About Dr. Carrie Black, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Marshfield Clinic Department Of Surgery|Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, University Of Minnesota
- MAINE MEDICAL CENTER
- Ben Gurion U
- General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
