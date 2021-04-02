Dr. Carrie Bacon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bacon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carrie Bacon, MD
Dr. Carrie Bacon, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Temecula, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO.
Rancho Family Medical Group31150 Temecula Pkwy Ste 200, Temecula, CA 92592 Directions (951) 676-4193Monday7:30am - 5:30pmTuesday7:30am - 5:30pmWednesday7:00am - 4:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:30pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Heart Institute of Southern California Apmc31720 Temecula Pkwy Ste 200, Temecula, CA 92592 Directions (833) 867-4642
She's a great doctor!
- Family Medicine
- 20 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1578576047
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
