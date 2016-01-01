Overview

Dr. Carrie Ash-Mott, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with University Medical Center.



Dr. Ash-Mott works at Partners In Primary Care Fremont Street in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.