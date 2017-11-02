See All Dermatologists in Raleigh, NC
Dr. Carrie Alspaugh, MD

Dermatology
5 (7)
31 years of experience
Dr. Carrie Alspaugh, MD is a Dermatologist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine.

Dr. Alspaugh works at Blue Ridge Dermatology Associates, P.A. in Raleigh, NC with other offices in Cary, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Contact Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Blue Ridge Dermatology Associates
    3225 Blue Ridge Rd Ste 101, Raleigh, NC 27612 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 781-1050
  2
    Blue Ridge Dermatology Associates, P.A.
    155 Parkway Office Ct Ste 204, Cary, NC 27518 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 439-1901
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Contact Dermatitis

Dermatitis
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Contact Dermatitis
Acne
Itchy Skin
Actinic Keratosis
Intertrigo
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Boil
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Dry Skin
Folliculitis
Fungal Nail Infection
Granuloma of Skin
Hair Loss
Impetigo
Keloid Scar
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Plantar Wart
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Psoriasis
Ringworm
Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Seborrheic Keratosis
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Spider Veins
Telogen Effluvium
Varicose Veins
Warts
Athlete's Foot
Benign Tumor
Birthmark
Bowenoid Papulosis
Burn Injuries
Cancer
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Canker Sore
Cellulitis
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals
Excessive Sweating
Genital Warts
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hidradenitis
Hives
Jock Itch
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Lichen Planus
Lipomas
Melanoma
Parapsoriasis
Pilonidal Cyst
Pityriasis Rosea
Rash
Shingles
Skin Infections
Skin Ulcer
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Sunburn
Tinea Versicolor
    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MedCost
    • MultiPlan
    • NGS CoreSource
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 02, 2017
    Dr. Alspaugh is extremely caring. She is a very gentle and soothing doctor. When I have had to have surgical procedures in the office she is so fast and gentle that I didn't even feel her. They will give you samples before you commit to buying a pricer product. I feel very comfortable asking questions. It is nice to have a doctor that makes you feel so comfortable, especially when you are getting procedures done or having a full body check.
    Ashley C. in Cary, NC — Nov 02, 2017
    About Dr. Carrie Alspaugh, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 31 years of experience
    • English, French
    • 1114911401
    Education & Certifications

    • Vanderbilt University Med Center
    • University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alspaugh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Alspaugh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Alspaugh has seen patients for Dermatitis, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alspaugh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Alspaugh. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alspaugh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alspaugh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alspaugh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

