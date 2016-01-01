Overview

Dr. Carrie Aguilar, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from St. Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center|St. Louis Univ. Med. School and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Aguilar works at Dignity Health Medical Group in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

