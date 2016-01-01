Dr. Carrie Aguilar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aguilar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carrie Aguilar, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Carrie Aguilar, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from St. Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center|St. Louis Univ. Med. School and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.
Center for Women's Health500 W Thomas Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85013 DirectionsMonday7:00am - 6:00pmTuesday7:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:00am - 6:00pmThursday7:00am - 6:00pmFriday10:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1124292321
- Maricopa Integrated Hlth Systems
- St. Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center|St. Louis Univ. Med. School
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
