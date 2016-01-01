See All Family Doctors in Tacoma, WA
Dr. Carri Timmer, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Tacoma, WA. 

Dr. Timmer works at Parkland Clinic/CHC in Tacoma, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Community Health Care Parkland Clinic
    11225 Pacific Ave S, Tacoma, WA 98444 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Echocardiography
Cholesterol Screening
Vaccination
Echocardiography
Cholesterol Screening
Vaccination

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Echocardiography
Cholesterol Screening
Vaccination
Acidosis
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test
Actinic Keratosis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Animal Allergies
Arrhythmia Screening
Arthritis
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Athlete's Foot
Bacteriuria Screening
Balanitis
Bedsores
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Blood Allergy Testing
Bone Density Scan
Breast Cancer Screening
Bronchitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cancer Screening
Canker Sore
Cardiovascular Stress Test
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cellulitis
Chest Pain Evaluation
Chlamydia Infection Screening
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Prostatitis
Circumcision
Common Cold
Conduct Disorder
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
Dehydration
Dementia Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Dermatitis
Detoxification Evaluation
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Screening
Diabetic Evaluation
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Dipstick Urinalysis
Disability Evaluation
Dizziness
Drug Allergy Testing
Dry Skin
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan
Dyslexia Assessment
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Esophagitis
Essential Tremor
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
Fetal Cardiac Screening
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Fibromyalgia
Ganglion Cyst
Gastritis
Gastroparesis
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer
Geriatric Assessment
Gonorrhea Screening
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Health Screening
Heart Disease
HeartAware Online Risk Screening
Heartburn
Hemorrhoids
Hepatitis A Screening
Hepatitis B Virus Screening
Hepatitis C Virus Screening
Hepatitis Screening
Herpes Simplex Screening
HIV Screening
Hives
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Home Sleep Study
Hydrocele
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypogonadism
Hypotension
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Impairment Rating Evaluation
Impetigo
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Independent Educational Evaluation
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intertrigo
Itchy Skin
Joint Fluid Test
Joint Pain
Knee Sprain
Laryngitis
Lice
  • View other providers who treat Lice
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Lyme Disease Evaluation
Malnutrition
Mammography
McMurray's Test
Melanoma Screening
Memory Evaluation
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment
Mole Evaluation
Motion Sickness
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test
Osteoarthritis
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Osteoporosis Screening
Otitis Media
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Overweight
Patch Testing
Perimenopause
Pharyngitis
Phimosis
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Plantar Fasciitis
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polyneuropathy
Pre-Operative Evaluation
Preeclampsia
Pregnancy Test
Pregnancy Ultrasound
Prostate Cancer Screening
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE)
Prostatitis
Proteinuria
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Psychological Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Rapid Flu Test
Raynaud's Disease
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
Shingles
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Skin Screenings
Skin Testing and Screening
Sleep Apnea
Spinal and Postural Screening
STD Screening
Strep Test
Strep Throat
Stye
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Syphilis Screening
Tension Headache
Thyroid Screening
Tinnitus
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tremor
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Trichomoniasis
Trichomoniasis Screening
Tuberculosis Screening
Urinary Stones
Urine Pregnancy Test
Vaginosis Screening
VAP Lipid Testing
Venous Insufficiency
Viral Hepatitis
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Warts
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wellness Examination
Wheelchair Evaluation
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Worker's Compensation Evaluations

About Dr. Carri Timmer, DO

  • Family Medicine
  • English
  • Female
  • 1033344791
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

  • Family Practice
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Joseph Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Carri Timmer, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Timmer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Timmer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Timmer works at Parkland Clinic/CHC in Tacoma, WA. View the full address on Dr. Timmer’s profile.

Dr. Timmer has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Timmer.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Timmer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Timmer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

