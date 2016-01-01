See All Dermatologists in Kingsport, TN
Dr. Carri Homoky, MD

Dermatology
3 (2)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Carri Homoky, MD is a Dermatologist in Kingsport, TN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Homoky works at Dermatology Associates in Kingsport, TN with other offices in Bristol, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Intertrigo and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dermatology Associates
    2300 W STONE DR, Kingsport, TN 37660 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 246-4961
  2. 2
    3183 W State St, Bristol, TN 37620 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 764-7131

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Itchy Skin
Intertrigo
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Itchy Skin
Intertrigo
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)

Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Carri Homoky, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 32 years of experience
    • English
    • 1588642946
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Carri Homoky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Homoky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Homoky has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Homoky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Homoky has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Intertrigo and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Homoky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Homoky. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Homoky.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Homoky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Homoky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

