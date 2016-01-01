Dr. Carri Homoky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Homoky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carri Homoky, MD
Overview
Dr. Carri Homoky, MD is a Dermatologist in Kingsport, TN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Homoky works at
Locations
Dermatology Associates2300 W STONE DR, Kingsport, TN 37660 Directions (423) 246-4961
- 2 3183 W State St, Bristol, TN 37620 Directions (423) 764-7131
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Carri Homoky, MD
- Dermatology
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Homoky has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Homoky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Homoky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Homoky works at
Dr. Homoky has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Intertrigo and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Homoky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Homoky. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Homoky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Homoky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Homoky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.