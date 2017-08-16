Dr. Caroyln Pryor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pryor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Caroyln Pryor, MD
Overview
Dr. Caroyln Pryor, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bridgeton, MO.
Locations
OB Care Center12277 De Paul Dr Ste 503, Bridgeton, MO 63044 Directions (314) 344-7700Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- HAP Insurance
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been going to Dr. Pryor for 15 plus years, I really like her and have recommended her to family and friends
About Dr. Caroyln Pryor, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1902882780
Education & Certifications
- St John's Mercy Med Ctr
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pryor has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pryor accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pryor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Pryor. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pryor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pryor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pryor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.