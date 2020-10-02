Overview

Dr. Caron Houston, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Carmichael, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion and Sutter Roseville Medical Center.



Dr. Houston works at Bel Air Pharmacy #511 in Carmichael, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.