Dr. Carolynn Young, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Carolynn Young, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center and Suburban Hospital.
Dr. Young works at
Locations
Rockville Gynecology15204 Omega Dr Ste 200, Rockville, MD 20850 Directions (301) 330-7007
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center
- Suburban Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Guardian
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
This was my first visit to a new gynecologist. I was impressed with all aspects of care. She took time to explain my problems and gave different options to take care of it. I visited her office during this covid-19 pandemic time, and everything was followed according to guidelines. I highly recommend this practice. Rockville, MD-8/18/2020
About Dr. Carolynn Young, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Eastern Virginia Medical School
- Vanderbilt University School of Medicine
- University of Michigan
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Young has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Young accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Young has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Young has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Yeast Infections, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Young on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Young. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Young.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Young, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Young appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.