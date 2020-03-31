Overview

Dr. Carolyn Wyatt, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Columbia, MD. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Wyatt works at Columbia Medical Associates in Columbia, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.