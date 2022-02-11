Overview

Dr. Carolyn Wu, MD is a Pediatric Ophthalmology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Pediatric Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine and is affiliated with Boston Children's Hospital.



Dr. Wu works at Boston Children's Hospital in Boston, MA with other offices in Waltham, MA and Weymouth, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.