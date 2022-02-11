Dr. Carolyn Wu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carolyn Wu, MD
Overview
Dr. Carolyn Wu, MD is a Pediatric Ophthalmology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Pediatric Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine and is affiliated with Boston Children's Hospital.
Dr. Wu works at
Locations
Vision Therapy Service300 Longwood Ave # 3066, Boston, MA 02115 Directions (617) 355-6401
Department of Ophthalmology9 Hope Ave Ste 5, Waltham, MA 02453 Directions (617) 355-6401
Department of Surgery541 Main St Ste 105, Weymouth, MA 02190 Directions (781) 216-3800
Boston Children's Hospital, Department of Ophthalmology300 Longwood Ave, Boston, MA 02115 Directions (617) 355-6401Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Boston Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Saw her in Weymouth and she and her tech were so wonderful. We had an awful experience at another provider, which made this visit all the more appreciated. My son just turned 4 and they made the visit easy and fun for him and gave him tons of praise and stickers. Great place to take a young child!
About Dr. Carolyn Wu, MD
- Pediatric Ophthalmology
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Boston Children's Hospital
- Manhattan Eye, Ear & Throat Hospital
- St Lukes Roosevelt Hospital Center/Columbia University
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine
- University of Pennsylvania
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wu accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Wu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wu, there are benefits to both methods.