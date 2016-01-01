Dr. Carolyn Word, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Word is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carolyn Word, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Carolyn Word, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Mount Pleasant, SC. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Trident Medical Center and Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center.
Dr. Word works at
Locations
-
1
Charleston Allergy & Asthma180 Wingo Way Ste 102, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Directions (843) 944-6169
-
2
Charleston Allergy & Asthma102 Morgan Pl, Summerville, SC 29485 Directions (843) 944-6170
-
3
Charleston Allergy & Asthma2090 Charlie Hall Blvd Ste 301, Charleston, SC 29414 Directions (843) 932-3425
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Trident Medical Center
- Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Carolyn Word, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1003044645
Education & Certifications
- University Of Virginia Health System
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- University of Virginia School of Medicine
- Allergy & Immunology and Pediatrics
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Word accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Word has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Word works at
Dr. Word has seen patients for Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Word on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Word has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Word.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Word, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Word appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.