Dr. Carolyn Wood, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Feasterville Trevose, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from MCP Hahnemann Univ.-School of Health Professions and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.



Dr. Wood works at Women's Health Care Group in Feasterville Trevose, PA with other offices in Huntingdon Valley, PA and Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

