Overview

Dr. Carolyn Wilson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Charlottesville, VA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital, University Hospital and Winchester Medical Center.



Dr. Wilson works at UVA Midlife Health And Gynecologic Specialties Northridge in Charlottesville, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear, Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.