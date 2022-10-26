Dr. Carolyn Wilson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carolyn Wilson, MD
Overview
Dr. Carolyn Wilson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Charlottesville, VA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital, University Hospital and Winchester Medical Center.
Locations
UVA Medical Park Northridge - Midlife Health Clinic2955 Ivy Rd Ste 104, Charlottesville, VA 22903 Directions (434) 243-4720Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital
- University Hospital
- Winchester Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Wilson is fabulous. She has an incredibly caring bedside manner. She is very patient and thorough. I always look forward to her professionalism and care with each appointment
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
