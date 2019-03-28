Dr. Carolyn Wang, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carolyn Wang, DO
Overview
Dr. Carolyn Wang, DO is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Washington, DC. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Sibley Memorial Hospital and Suburban Hospital.
Dr. Wang works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Gastroenterology and Hepatology Services At Sibley Memorial Hospital Washington D.c.5215 Loughboro Rd NW Ste 300, Washington, DC 20016 Directions (202) 243-4480
- 2 7315 Wisconsin Ave, Bethesda, MD 20814 Directions (240) 235-9120
Hospital Affiliations
- Sibley Memorial Hospital
- Suburban Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wang?
Dr. Wang has been my sleep doctor for more than 5 years. She has always been very pleasant and courteous. She listens well to my questions and takes the time to answer them completely. I have complete trust in her advice and decisions regarding my sleep apnea. I couldn't be happier with her and her very friendly and efficient staff.
About Dr. Carolyn Wang, DO
- Sleep Medicine
- English
- 1104073311
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
- Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wang has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wang accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wang works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Wang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.