Dr. Carolyn Walsh, MD

Internal Medicine
4.5 (14)
Call for new patient details
31 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Carolyn Walsh, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Leesburg, VA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from DARTMOUTH COLLEGE.

Dr. Walsh works at Carolyn M. Walsh, M.D., PLLC in Leesburg, VA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Virginia Chiantella MD PC
    821 S King St Ste D, Leesburg, VA 20175 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 723-7713

Experience & Treatment Frequency

All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough

All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.7
Average provider rating
Based on 14 ratings
Patient Ratings (14)
5 Star
(13)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Carolyn Walsh, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Years of Experience
  • 31 years of experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1073508610
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • DARTMOUTH COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Walsh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Walsh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Walsh works at Carolyn M. Walsh, M.D., PLLC in Leesburg, VA. View the full address on Dr. Walsh’s profile.

14 patients have reviewed Dr. Walsh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walsh.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Walsh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Walsh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

