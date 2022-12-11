See All Podiatrists in Spearfish, SD
Overview

Dr. Carolyn Stansberry, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Spearfish, SD. 

Dr. Stansberry works at Monument Health Spearfish Clinic in Spearfish, SD. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Ringworm and Fungal Nail Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Monument Health Spearfish Clinic
    1420 N 10th St # 938, Spearfish, SD 57783 (605) 755-4060

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Limb Pain
Ringworm
Fungal Nail Infection
Limb Pain
Ringworm
Fungal Nail Infection

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 12 ratings
Patient Ratings (12)
5 Star
(11)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Dec 11, 2022
Great doctor, very caring and concerned with your issues.
Cmwinwyoming — Dec 11, 2022
Photo: Dr. Carolyn Stansberry, DPM
About Dr. Carolyn Stansberry, DPM

  Podiatry
  English
  1871566745
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Carolyn Stansberry, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stansberry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Stansberry has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Stansberry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Stansberry works at Monument Health Spearfish Clinic in Spearfish, SD. View the full address on Dr. Stansberry’s profile.

Dr. Stansberry has seen patients for Limb Pain, Ringworm and Fungal Nail Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stansberry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

12 patients have reviewed Dr. Stansberry. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stansberry.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stansberry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stansberry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

